Dec. 10: Community Solar Projects Are Growing In The Valley. Here’s Why.

A new solar project has been launched in the city of Visalia. It aims to bring an alternative source of energy to residents who might not otherwise have access to it. We speak with Brandon Smithwood, a vice president at Dimension Energy, about how community solar projects work and how state efforts are aiming to expand them.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including, did college students win Adam Gray his race, and where Rep. John Duarte might be going next?