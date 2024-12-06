Dec. 6: Is California’s Insurance Commissioner Falling Short?

California homeowners have had their insurance dropped or significantly increased in recent years. And many say the California Department of Insurance could be doing more to help them. On today’s show, we speak with Stephanie Sierra, an investigative reporter with ABC7 in San Francisco. She recently spoke to people impacted by insurance increases and even tracked down the state insurance commissioner himself.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including, final results in Fresno area elections, and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., tapping a Valley man for an advisory role.