Central Valley Daily

Dec. 5: Recalls And Replacements. Inside Turmoil At Los Banos City Hall

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published December 5, 2024 at 7:13 AM PST
In the November elections, residents in the city of Los Banos ousted their mayor and re-called two city council members. Leading up to the elections, Los Banos residents were discontent with the controversial appointment of their city manager. We speak with Mike Dunbar, reporter at The Westside Express, about ongoing turmoil within the Los Banos city government.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including, what led to Adam Gray’s defeat of John Duarte, and a manhunt in Delano for an escaped inmate.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
