Dec. 5: Recalls And Replacements. Inside Turmoil At Los Banos City Hall

In the November elections, residents in the city of Los Banos ousted their mayor and re-called two city council members. Leading up to the elections, Los Banos residents were discontent with the controversial appointment of their city manager. We speak with Mike Dunbar, reporter at The Westside Express, about ongoing turmoil within the Los Banos city government.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including, what led to Adam Gray’s defeat of John Duarte, and a manhunt in Delano for an escaped inmate.