Dec. 4: A Fresno Man Judged This Year’s National Dog Show. Hear Why He Chose The Pug

Every year on Thanksgiving, millions tune in to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. But there’s another show that also draws a loyal crowd: The National Dog Show. Vito, a pug, took home the grand prize this year. On today’s show, we speak with George Milutinovich of Fresno. He was this year's “Best in Show” judge, where he picked the winner out of seven breeds. We talk to him about his judging process.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including, Democrat Adam Gray declaring victory in the tight 13th Congressional District race, and health officials saying respiratory illnesses are rising in the Fresno area.