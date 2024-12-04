© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Dec. 4: A Fresno Man Judged This Year’s National Dog Show. Hear Why He Chose The Pug

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published December 4, 2024 at 7:11 AM PST
Every year on Thanksgiving, millions tune in to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. But there’s another show that also draws a loyal crowd: The National Dog Show. Vito, a pug, took home the grand prize this year. On today’s show, we speak with George Milutinovich of Fresno. He was this year's “Best in Show” judge, where he picked the winner out of seven breeds. We talk to him about his judging process.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including, Democrat Adam Gray declaring victory in the tight 13th Congressional District race, and health officials saying respiratory illnesses are rising in the Fresno area.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
