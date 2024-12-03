© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Dec. 3: Breastmilk Can Save A Newborn's Life. How A Program Is Making Sure There’s Enough.

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published December 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

The University of California Health Milk Bank is working with groups across the state to help get human milk to children who need it most – but might not have access otherwise. Experts say breastmilk is one of the best ways to help nurture a newborn to health when they are born sick or premature. In this episode, we speak with Alison Wolf, executive director of the milk bank, to discuss the program helping ensure there's enough supply.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including why Fresno area bus drivers are protesting working conditions, and elections offices rush to certify results before the deadline.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
