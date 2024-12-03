Dec. 3: Breastmilk Can Save A Newborn's Life. How A Program Is Making Sure There’s Enough.

The University of California Health Milk Bank is working with groups across the state to help get human milk to children who need it most – but might not have access otherwise. Experts say breastmilk is one of the best ways to help nurture a newborn to health when they are born sick or premature. In this episode, we speak with Alison Wolf, executive director of the milk bank, to discuss the program helping ensure there's enough supply.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including why Fresno area bus drivers are protesting working conditions, and elections offices rush to certify results before the deadline.