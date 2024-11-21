© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Nov. 21: The Man Behind The Downfall Of Tulare’s Hospital Is Sentenced

By Justin Sacher,
Kerry KleinJonathan Linden
Published November 21, 2024 at 7:01 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

In 2017, Tulare Regional Medical Center declared bankruptcy and closed its doors. In the years leading up to the closure, the hospital had been run by Healthcare Conglomerate Associates (HCCA). After the bankruptcy, Dr. Benny Benzeevi, who was CEO of HCCA, was accused of a long list of financial crimes that led the hospital to its fate. He was eventually charged with 40 felony counts and, just this month, was sentenced after pleading no contest to some of the charges. We speak with Reggie Ellis from The Sun-Gazette newspaper, who gave us an overview of the case.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including, why a Valley high school volleyball team skipped out on a match, and a Bitwise Industries settlement is approved.

Justin Sacher
Justin Sacher is a fill-in on-air host for KVPR
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
