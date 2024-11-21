Nov. 21: The Man Behind The Downfall Of Tulare’s Hospital Is Sentenced

In 2017, Tulare Regional Medical Center declared bankruptcy and closed its doors. In the years leading up to the closure, the hospital had been run by Healthcare Conglomerate Associates (HCCA). After the bankruptcy, Dr. Benny Benzeevi, who was CEO of HCCA, was accused of a long list of financial crimes that led the hospital to its fate. He was eventually charged with 40 felony counts and, just this month, was sentenced after pleading no contest to some of the charges. We speak with Reggie Ellis from The Sun-Gazette newspaper, who gave us an overview of the case.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including, why a Valley high school volleyball team skipped out on a match, and a Bitwise Industries settlement is approved.