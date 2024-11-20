© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Nov. 20: Madera County Man Becomes One Of The World’s Best Lumberjacks

By Justin Sacher,
Kerry KleinJonathan Linden
Published November 20, 2024 at 7:07 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

What does it take to be a top lumberjack? Madera County resident Nate Hodges recently traveled to France to compete in an international timbersports competition that featured top talent in wood cutting. Earlier this month, Hodges defeated woodcutters from countries like New Zealand and Canada to become the 2024 Stihl Timbersports Individual World Champion. In this episode, we speak with him about his victory and how he got into this unique sport.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including a report card on a decade-old state water law and why voter turnout may have been lower this year.

Central Valley Daily
Justin Sacher
Justin Sacher is a fill-in on-air host for KVPR
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
