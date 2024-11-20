Nov. 20: Madera County Man Becomes One Of The World’s Best Lumberjacks

What does it take to be a top lumberjack? Madera County resident Nate Hodges recently traveled to France to compete in an international timbersports competition that featured top talent in wood cutting. Earlier this month, Hodges defeated woodcutters from countries like New Zealand and Canada to become the 2024 Stihl Timbersports Individual World Champion. In this episode, we speak with him about his victory and how he got into this unique sport.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including a report card on a decade-old state water law and why voter turnout may have been lower this year.