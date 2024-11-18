Nov. 18: City of Tehachapi Pushing For Better Communication With Rail Companies

The City of Tehachapi in Kern County is a major thoroughfare for trains getting to or from the Central Valley. But what happens during a major disaster? Tehachapi officials have also been wondering about this and are pushing for more precise communication to be prepared. We speak with Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett about his concerns.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including an E. coli outbreak hitting a Valley carrot producer and Fresno County seeing its first case of bird flu in a human.