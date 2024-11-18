© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Nov. 18: City of Tehachapi Pushing For Better Communication With Rail Companies

By Justin Sacher,
Elizabeth ArakelianJonathan Linden
Published November 18, 2024 at 7:02 AM PST
The City of Tehachapi in Kern County is a major thoroughfare for trains getting to or from the Central Valley. But what happens during a major disaster? Tehachapi officials have also been wondering about this and are pushing for more precise communication to be prepared. We speak with Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett about his concerns.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including an E. coli outbreak hitting a Valley carrot producer and Fresno County seeing its first case of bird flu in a human.

Justin Sacher
Justin Sacher is a fill-in on-air host for KVPR
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
