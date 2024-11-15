Nov. 15: What To Know About The Valley’s Deaf And Hard Of Hearing Community

Across California, over 1.1 million people are deaf or hard of hearing, with many of them calling the Central Valley home. What type of resources are available to assist them? We speak with Michelle Bronson from the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Service Center. She discusses the organization’s work and an upcoming event.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including a report on UC Merced’s 20th anniversary and a league shakeup for a Valley soccer team.