Nov. 14: Biologists Find An Endangered Species Roaming A Restored Wildlife Refuge

The riparian woodrat is native to the San Joaquin Valley. But the endangered species hadn’t been seen in its natural habitat for many years. That was until recently, when biologists discovered the species at the San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge near Modesto. We speak with ecologist Ashley Verna about the significance behind the discovery.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including county officials dispelling election rumors and a bird flu clinic aiming to test farmworkers in the Valley.