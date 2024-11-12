© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Nov. 12: What Does A Second Trump Presidency Mean For California?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published November 12, 2024 at 6:46 AM PST
President-elect Donald Trump made strong statements about California during his campaign. It included a threat to withhold federal disaster funding if the state and Gov. Gavin Newsom didn’t meet specific requests from his upcoming administration. With the election over and Trump headed back to the White House, we speak with CalMatters reporter Alexei Koseff about what a second Trump presidency could now mean for California.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including a dust storm that caused widespread power outages across the Valley and more on a vote by California’s top air regulator, which some say will raise gas prices across the state.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as a local host at KVPR.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
