Nov. 12: What Does A Second Trump Presidency Mean For California?

President-elect Donald Trump made strong statements about California during his campaign. It included a threat to withhold federal disaster funding if the state and Gov. Gavin Newsom didn’t meet specific requests from his upcoming administration. With the election over and Trump headed back to the White House, we speak with CalMatters reporter Alexei Koseff about what a second Trump presidency could now mean for California.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including a dust storm that caused widespread power outages across the Valley and more on a vote by California’s top air regulator, which some say will raise gas prices across the state.