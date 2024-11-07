© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Nov. 7: Looming Plans Could Alter How Water Is Delivered To The Central Valley

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published November 7, 2024 at 6:51 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

State and federal officials are close to choosing a new plan to manage how water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta would be distributed through the California Aqueduct and Delta-Mendota Canal. The water channels run through the western side of the Central Valley. CalMatters reporter Alastair Bland discusses the plan that is up for approval and why it’s making environmentalists unhappy.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including early election results, show that President-elect Donald Trump may flip Fresno County, and a historic Kings County courthouse sells for $1.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as a local host at KVPR.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden