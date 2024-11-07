Nov. 7: Looming Plans Could Alter How Water Is Delivered To The Central Valley

State and federal officials are close to choosing a new plan to manage how water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta would be distributed through the California Aqueduct and Delta-Mendota Canal. The water channels run through the western side of the Central Valley. CalMatters reporter Alastair Bland discusses the plan that is up for approval and why it’s making environmentalists unhappy.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including early election results, show that President-elect Donald Trump may flip Fresno County, and a historic Kings County courthouse sells for $1.