Nov. 4: California’s Not-So-Simple Election Process

It's one day before Election Day. However, once all the ballots are cast, there is still a lot of work left for election officials. For example, it takes about 30 days to certify the election. On today's episode, we're joined by California Secretary of State Shirley Weber. She discusses the state's election process, voting safety, and how voters can track their ballot.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including, bird flu traced in Los Angeles County, following a heavy presence in the Valley, and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro visits the Valley.