Nov. 1: Dia De Los Muertos: When The Dead Are Called Back By Loved Ones

Nov. 1st marks one of two "Día de los Muertos," a traditional Mexican occasion celebrated by millions. For the celebration this year, Arte Américas in downtown Fresno has put together ofrendas, or altars, to celebrate the lives of literary figures who have died. Arianna Chavez, the museum's executive director, discusses the larger meaning behind this day.

