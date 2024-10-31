Oct. 31: As Donald Trump Promises Mass Deportations, How Will That Look In The Valley?

Former president Donald Trump is promising mass deportations for millions of undocumented people across the U.S. if he is re-elected to the White House. We discuss with KVPR's Esther Quintanilla how such a move would impact the Central Valley. The region is home to thousands of undocumented residents, who work in crucial industries, like agriculture.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including California's top cop intervening in the Kern River fight, and advocates worrying about workers amid bird flu cases.