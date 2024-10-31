© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Oct. 31: As Donald Trump Promises Mass Deportations, How Will That Look In The Valley?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published October 31, 2024 at 6:59 AM PDT
Former president Donald Trump is promising mass deportations for millions of undocumented people across the U.S. if he is re-elected to the White House. We discuss with KVPR's Esther Quintanilla how such a move would impact the Central Valley. The region is home to thousands of undocumented residents, who work in crucial industries, like agriculture.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including California's top cop intervening in the Kern River fight, and advocates worrying about workers amid bird flu cases.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as a local host at KVPR.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
