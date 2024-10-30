Oct. 30: We Love Halloween Treats. But Knowing How Much To Take Is The Trick.
With Halloween tomorrow, many parents and guardians will head out to trick-or-treat with their kids. But after kids get all that candy, how much should they really be eating? We speak with Carlos Cervantes from the Fresno County CalFresh program to discuss sugar intake for kids – and some potential healthy alternatives.
Plus, the latest news headlines, including a record court settlement in Kings County and a Valley milk plant that has shut down.