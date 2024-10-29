Oct. 29: They’ve Served Time In Prison. Does Kamala Harris Have Their Vote?

Kamala Harris spent 13 years of her career as a county and state prosecutor before becoming a U.S. senator and eventually Vice President. But does her early work as a top cop impact the vote of former and currently incarcerated people? KVPR’s Rachel Livinal went looking for answers to this question and shares conversations she had with that voting bloc.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including an investigation into Rep. John Duarte’s family business and new state regulations for electric motorcycles.