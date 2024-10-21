Oct. 21: Almonds vs. Pests. Researchers Get Creative To Win The Fight.
Last year, the navel orangeworm killed nearly 4% of California's almonds before they could even make it to supermarket shelves. Researchers in the Central Valley are now developing a technique to fight back. We speak with David Haviland of the UC Cooperative Extension to discuss the solution and ongoing research.
Plus, the latest news headlines, including new Fresno State graduates from a state prison and fake county letters reaching Merced area residents.