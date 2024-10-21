© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Oct. 21: Almonds vs. Pests. Researchers Get Creative To Win The Fight.

By Jonathan Linden,
Elizabeth Arakelian
Published October 21, 2024 at 7:02 AM PDT
Last year, the navel orangeworm killed nearly 4% of California's almonds before they could even make it to supermarket shelves. Researchers in the Central Valley are now developing a technique to fight back. We speak with David Haviland of the UC Cooperative Extension to discuss the solution and ongoing research.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including new Fresno State graduates from a state prison and fake county letters reaching Merced area residents.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as a local host at KVPR.
