Merced County leaders say funding is needed to sustain its sheriff and fire departments. On Nov. 5th, voters will decide whether a tax on them through Measure R is a way to do that. Brianna Vaccari, a reporter with The Merced Focus newsroom, discusses how Measure R would work. Plus, the latest news headlines, including, cooler temperatures coming to the Valley, and sentencing is delayed for the Bitwise Industries co-founders.