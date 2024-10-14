Oct. 14: Burned-Out Wildland Firefighters Are Also Fighting For Better Pay

Much of the land in the Sierra Nevada is protected by firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service. But in recent years, the agency has struggled to keep fire crews fully staffed, as many firefighters have left for better pay. Journalist Gabrielle Cannon, with The Guardian newspaper, discusses what’s been done to raise firefighter pay.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including a third racehorse death at The Big Fresno Fair and more on the Bird Flu outbreak in cattle across Tulare County.