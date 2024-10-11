Oct. 11: This Election, California Schools Are Asking Voters For Billions In Funds
This election, voters across the state and the Central Valley will decide on whether or not to approve school bond measures aimed at addressing major – and costly – infrastructure needs. EdSource reporter Lasherica Thornton discusses how much some districts are asking for and what the funds would cover.
Plus, the latest news headlines, including the search for Fresno’s next police chief and Sikh-Americans from the Valley march to the state’s capital.