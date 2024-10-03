Oct. 3: Why Did 3,000 Fish Turn Up Dead In The Kern River?

In September, a local professor discovered over 3,000 dead fish in the Kern River around Bakersfield. The mass die-off led to criticism toward city officials. But who is really to blame? Lois Henry, editor of SJV Water, discusses the complicated web of rights over the river.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including how the debate between Rudy Salas and David Valadao for House District 13 played out and a response from a Big Fresno Fair official about two recent racehorse deaths.