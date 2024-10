Amid a crackdown on homelessness and public camping, a little-known program in Fresno is setting out to reduce barriers to housing and help people get back on their feet. KVPR’s Esther Quintanilla reports on how the program works and who it’s helping.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including a new center in Merced focusing on “generational healing,” and a new poll shows a tight race for House District 22.