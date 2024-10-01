Oct. 1: Behind Republican Presidencies. A Visalia Native Recounts Historical Experiences.

Not many Valley natives can say they’ve worked for multiple U.S. presidents, but Ken Khachigian can. In his new book, “Behind Closed Doors,” the Visalia native takes readers behind the scenes from Richard Nixon’s resignation to Ronald Reagan’s last speech as president at the Republican National Convention. He joins today’s episode for a conversation.

Plus, the latest news headlines, a racehorse dies at the Big Fresno Fair before opening day, and a Valley water official avoids prison in a water theft case.