Sept. 30: As PG&E Rates Go Up, Advocates Say Customers Have A Voice

A new PG&E rate increase was approved by California regulators earlier this month. It’s not the first one this year, and the average customer is now paying $40 to $50 more per month, compared to 2023. Mark Toney leads The Utility Reform Network, or TURN, which is a nonprofit that advocates for rate-payers. Toney discusses what he is hearing from customers, and ways his organization is responding to rising utility rates.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including the push to get out the vote in swing House districts in the Valley, and a memorial for victims of a 1948 plane crash west of Coalinga.