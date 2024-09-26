Sept. 26: Who Were The ‘Deportees?’ An Author’s Search for Answers

In 1948, a plane carrying mostly Mexican farm laborers crashed near Coalinga, killing all on board. When first reported, a local paper only referred to the laborers as “deportees.” Decades later, Tim Z. Hernandez went on a search to find their names and connect with their families. Hernandez discusses his new book that remembers the crash victims.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including former Congressman TJ Cox’s day in court, and how voting trends in the San Joaquin Valley compare nationally.