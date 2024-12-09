Jordan Rau / KFF Health News

Jordan Rau, senior correspondent, reports on the American health care system’s costs and quality, with a focus on hospitals, nursing homes, doctors, and other types of medical providers. His stories have been published by The New York Times, The Washington Post, NPR, the Los Angeles Times, and dozens of other media outlets. He joined KFF Health News at its founding in 2009 after working for 18 years at daily newspapers, including the Los Angeles Times, Newsday, and the Concord (New Hampshire) Monitor. He is a graduate of Wesleyan University.