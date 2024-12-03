Bernard J. Wolfson / California Healthline

Bernard J. Wolfson, senior correspondent and columnist for California Healthline, reports on the business of health care and writes a monthly consumer health column, “Asking Never Hurts.” Previously, he was the business editor of the Orange County Register and its health care reporter. Bernard was a Pulitzer Prize finalist, along with two Register colleagues, for a groundbreaking report on cost versus quality at 30 local hospitals. He also spent seven years as European editor for Market News International in Paris, where he supervised coverage of the eurozone debt crisis. Bernard holds a bachelor’s from the University of California-Berkeley and a master’s in international relations from Johns Hopkins University.