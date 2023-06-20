Tropical Storm Bret is making its way toward various eastern Caribbean islands

Updated June 20, 2023 at 9:28 PM ET

Advisories have begun being issued in the Caribbean islands, as Tropical Storm Bret is moving west across the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of about 8 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time on Tuesday, Bret was about 780 miles east of the Windward Islands, a group of eastern Caribbean islands that are part of the Lesser Antilles and include Grenada, Dominica, Martinique, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The storm is moving at 18 mph, with maximum wind speeds of 45 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A tropical storm watch is currently in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia and Dominica, and more advisories could come later into Tuesday for parts of the Lesser Antilles. The National Hurricane Center said people living on those islands, as well as in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, should closely follow updates.

Four to 10 inches of rain are possible from Guadeloupe to St. Lucia, while 2 to 4 inches are possible across Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The rain could cause flash flooding and isolated urban flooding, the National Hurricane Center said.

