A father is charged with murder after his son was found dead in an alligator's mouth

A man in St. Petersburg, Fla., was charged with first-degree murder Friday after his son's body was found in the mouth of an alligator.

Two-year-old Taylen Mosley was declared missing Thursday, the same day his mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery, was found stabbed to death in her apartment at about 2:30 p.m., police said.

Taylen Mosley's father, Thomas Mosley, 21, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Taylen and Jeffery.

Local and federal authorities searched local creeks and ponds and found Taylen's body Friday in Lake Maggiore after someone reported seeing something in the alligator's mouth.

The alligator was killed to retrieve Taylen's body. The local medical examiner will determine the child's cause of death.

