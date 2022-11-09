Here's where the results for control of the House stand

Updated November 12, 2022 at 10:16 PM ET

With millions of ballots still to count in California and very close races in the West, control of the House is still not known.

Republicans are still on a path to a slim majority, but far smaller than they were anticipating — anywhere from 1 to 6 seats.

Final numbers likely won't be known for days at least because of the slow counting of mail votes and just how close multiple races that could decide the majority are.

Remarkably, Democrats do have a longshot path at retaining control. They would need some races where Republicans are currently leading, particularly in California, to shift in their favor for that to happen, but it's not outside the realm of possibility at this point.

This a longshot, but by my math, if Democrats win 6 of 8 of the following, they could actually hold the majority in the House:



AZ-6, CA-13, CA-41, CO-3, CO-8, NY-22, OR-5, WA-3



It's unlikely because they trail in all but WA-3 and CO-8, but they are all within 2 points right now — Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) November 12, 2022

Here's where things stand, by the numbers (as of Saturday, 10:49 p.m. ET):

The House: Republicans 211, Democrats 204, Uncalled 20

For control of the House, either party needs to reach 218 seats. Republicans need a net of 5 seats to take control.

Republicans need to win 7 more seats to get there, or 35% of the remaining uncalled seats.

Current net pickups: R+7. (They have flipped 14 competitive seats to Democrats' 7, according to the Associated Press.)

Where they're winning: Republicans currently have flipped (14) or are winning (3) in 17 seats. Democrats have flipped (7) or are winning (2) in nine seats — for R+8.

Estimated Republican pick up: 5 to 11 seats. That would give Republicans just a 1- to 6-seat majority.

What's left: Of the 20 uncalled races, most are held by Democrats. Several of the races are close, so things could change. If they do, we will update the estimate.

Notable: One of those races with a razor-thin margin is Rep. Lauren Boebert's seat. She had been trailing, but is now up by just over 1,000 votes, and the race appears to be trending in her direction.

NOTE: Please keep in mind that these numbers are fluid and will change as votes continue to roll in. See the latest results here.

The Senate: Democrats 48, Independents 2, Republicans 49, Uncalled 2

(The two independents caucus with the Democrats.)

With their wins the last two days in Arizona and Nevada, as well as their flip of the Pennsylvania seat, Democrats will retain the Senate. It's a remarkable accomplishment for Democrats with a president whose approval rating has been below 50% for more than a year.

But base energy over the issue of abortion and a slew of Trump-backed candidates, who failed in purple states, proved to thwart a potential Republican Senate takeover.

What's left

Alaska: This has been added to the Republican total even though the race is not settled yet, because both leading candidates are Republicans, so this will stay in GOP hands. The question is at this point: which Republican. Incumbent Lisa Murkowski (R) trails Kelly Tshibaka (R) by less than 2 percentage points, or just under 3,000 votes, with 80% in. If neither candidate gets above 50%, this goes to a ranked-choice re-tabulation Nov. 23. Murkowski would likely be favored to win that.

Georgia: Incumbent Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker (R) are headed to a runoff because neither surpassed 50% on the ballot. Warnock missed the threshold by just under 23,000 votes. Democrats have the chance to expand their Senate majority with a win there.

Nevada: Cortez Masto took the lead after a batch of votes Saturday night were reported in Clark County. There is still vote to count in Nevada, which we will monitor, including 15,000 provisional votes from Clark County, which could also help Cortez Masto extend her lead.

Arizona: Kelly's lead expanded by about 8,000 votes with the Friday night batch of about 80,000 votes out of Maricopa County. The AP and news networks shortly afterward made the call in Kelly's favor, though vote counting continues there.

