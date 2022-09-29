Photos: This is what Florida looks like after Hurricane Ian

Updated October 1, 2022 at 12:44 PM ET

Floridians are finding themselves in a changed landscape after Hurricane Ian swept through the region on Wednesday. Images of the aftermath show a glimpse of the destruction caused by the powerful Category 4 storm: homes washed out, boats yanked from their moorings, and decimated neighborhoods. Rescue and recovery efforts are underway after some of the more dangerous conditions subsided, some deaths have been reported and massive power outages continue, as the full scope of Ian's destruction becomes clearer.

Here are some photos of what Hurricane Ian left behind:

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR Bill Denver tries to salvage what he can from his bee hive in the Flamingo Bay neighborhood on Pine Island Fla., on Monday after Hurricane Ian ravaged the area.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR Construction crews work to repair a bridge which leads to Matlacha Island, Fla. on Monday.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR Lindsay Comstock removes ruined furniture from her home in the Dean Park historic district of Fort Myers, Fla. on Sunday. Lindsay had evacuated with her family and had come back to her home to clean up and pick up the remains.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR A member of the Florida Fish and WildlifeConservation Commission stands guard along Highway 70 in Arcadia, Fla. after Hurricane Ian dumped lots of water in the area.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR A damaged gas station in Fort Myers, on Sunday.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR The Peace River RV & Camping Resort in Wauchula, Fla., on Oct. 1. The area sits beside the Peace River which overflowed and flooded parts of the area.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR Crews work on power lines near Ona, Fla., after Hurricane Ian, Oct. 1.

/ Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith/ AFP via Getty Images Residents wade through water to get to their house in a flooded neighborhood on Oct. 1, 2022 in Orlando, Fla.

/ Tom James for WGCU/NPR / Tom James for WGCU/NPR Flooded streets in Sanibel Island, Fla., on Sept. 30, 2022, two days after Hurricane Ian passed through.

/ Tom James for WGCU/NPR / Tom James for WGCU/NPR A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island on Sept. 30, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR Drivers in a major traffic jam on I-75 North on Sept. 30, 2022. The Peace and Myakka Rivers rose to above normal levels days after Hurricane Ian pummelled the area. The area had already experienced flooding during the hurricane and now days later is flooding once again, this time from rising river waters.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR People ride bikes along a street in Punta Gorda, Fla., on Sept. 30, 2022, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR A boat is submerged in the middle of the Peace River in Punta Gorda on Sept. 30, 2022.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR Barbara Gaskin speaks with a man while waiting in line at the only gas station still open near North Port, Fla., on Sept. 30, 2022.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR Jim and Susan Helton sit in their back of a car outside a hotel in Fort Myers, Fla. on Sept. 30, 2022. Their home in Fort Myers beach was destroyed by hurricane Ian. They are staying in a hotel that has no power or water.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images Douglas Jensen hugs his neighbor Emily Fisher after they saw each other when they came to visit what was left of their homes in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sept. 30, 2022.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR People leave the flooded community of Country Club Ridge in North Port, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2022, after Hurricane Ian passed through the area a day earlier.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR A couple sits in front of their home in Englewood, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2022.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR Sheryl Hawk outside her home in Englewood, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2022.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR Larry Goerlatz cleans up pieces of his roof in Englewood, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2022.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR Charlene Goerlatz looks out the window of her home where the roof fell in after Hurricane Ian in Englewood Florida on September 29, 2022.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR People leave the flooded community of Country Club Ridge in North Port, Fla., after Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29, 2022.

Wilfredo Lee / AP / AP Damaged homes and debris are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.

/ Giorgio VIERA / AFP via Getty Images / Giorgio VIERA / AFP via Getty Images Residents of mobile homes clean up debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2022.

Wilfredo Lee / AP / AP A home burns on Florida's Sanibel Island on Sept. 29, 2022, in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images Stedi Scuderi looks over her apartment in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2022, after floodwater inundated it when Hurricane Ian passed through the area a day earlier.

Eva Marie Uzcategui / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images A resident walks back home on a flooded street in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2022, the day after Hurricane Ian slammed into the area.

Giorgio Viera / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Boats are left stranded on the shore in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2022.

Mary Martin / AP / AP A truck pulls a man on a kayak on a low-lying road in Key West, Fla., on on Sept. 28, 2022, after flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images Frankie Romulus (left) and Kendrick Romulus stand on Sept. 29, 2022, outside their apartment in Fort Myers, Fla., next to a boat that floated into their complex when Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images / Getty Images Motorists travel across the John Ringling Causeway in Sarasota, Fla., as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on Sept. 28, 2022.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR A person rides a bicycle in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Sept. 28, 2022, before Hurricane Ian hits the area.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR Allan Juhl gets help tying up his canoe while his partner Katie Falcon and their neighbors Ashley Palacios and her brother Andres Garcia look on Sept. 27, 2022, in the Palmetto Beach neighborhood of Tampa, Fla., before Hurricane Ian hit the area.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR A boarded up business is seen on Sept. 27, 2022, in Gulf Port, Fla., before Hurricane Ian hit the area.

/ Carlos Osorio for NPR / Carlos Osorio for NPR Two people work on boarding up a house in South Tampa, Fla., on Sept. 27, 2022, before Hurricane Ian hit the area.

