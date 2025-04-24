Trump calls on Putin to 'STOP' attacks on Ukraine after deadly Kyiv strike

Updated April 24, 2025 at 11:03 AM ET

KYIV — Russia launched a deadly strike on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, early Thursday, killing at least nine people, including two children, and injuring more than 70.

The attack is one of the deadliest on the city since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago.

On Thursday morning in a social media post, President Trump turned his focus to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he was "not happy with the Russian strikes on Kyiv."

"Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!"

Anton Shtuka for NPR / Rescuers carry an injured woman who was pulled from the rubble of a residential building after a nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv.

Anton Shtuka for NPR / A person killed in the Russian attack is covered with plastic body bag.

The Trump administration has been demanding that Ukraine accept a peace plan sharply favoring the Kremlin.

The Ukrainian military says Russia launched at least 215 drones and missiles at Ukraine, most aimed at the capital.

"Many houses were destroyed," said Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko in a video post on the Telegram messaging app. "We are now going through the rubble with our hands, we're not using machinery. There may be people still under the rubble."

"Once again," he added, with sarcasm, "we are seeing the face of Russian peace."

NPR's Ukraine bureau heard drones flying over the neighborhood in the middle of the night, followed by multiple explosions, as Ukraine's air defense tried to shoot down the drones.

Anton Shtuka for NPR / A resident in Kyiv watches as rescuers try to pull her son from the rubble after the attack.

Anton Shtuka for NPR / Rescuers move to another section to clear the rubble.

Zelenskyy says, "I don't see much pressure on Russia"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced he would cut short his diplomatic trip to South Africa and return to Kyiv because of the strikes.

Speaking at a news conference in Pretoria alongside South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine, unlike Russia, had agreed to Trump's request for an unconditional ceasefire.

"I don't see much pressure on Russia or any new strong sanctions packages against Russian aggression, for now," he told reporters.

Zelenskyy said he would still like the U.S. to act as a guarantor of any peace deal, however. Asked by reporters if he would consider making any concessions, Zelenskyy said being at the negotiating table with "terrorists" was already a concession.

The Ukrainian leader's visit to South Africa comes as he's looking to shore up international support. South Africa's leadership has cast itself as neutral on the war in Ukraine and has sought to broker a peace deal, but was accused by the previous U.S. administration of supporting Moscow.

Ramaphosa said he had spoken to both Trump and Putin ahead of Zelenskyy's visit and agreed on the need for an end to the conflict.

The Trump administration hasn't offered details of a peace plan. But in public statements, President Trump and top officials have pushed Zelenskyy to cede territory in exchange for vague security guarantees against future Russian aggression.

In a Truth Social post, Trump criticized Zelenskyy for refusing to recognize the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, as part of Russia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing Thursday that Trump's remarks were in line with Russia's position.

The U.S. is threatening to walk away from peace talks if they take too long. While a candidate, Trump insisted that he would end the war in 24 hours.

Anton Shtuka for NPR / A family takes shelter in a local school basement during a continuous air raid alert in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy responded with his own social media post, noting that "emotions have run high," but held out hope that "joint work will lead to lasting peace." He then posted a link to a declaration from the first Trump administration supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Zelenskyy has said a full ceasefire must be established before details of a peace deal are discussed.

Ukraine agreed unconditionally to a U.S.-brokered 30-day ceasefire proposal last month. Russia, meanwhile, stepped up attacks on Ukraine during that time. This month, Russian missile strikes killed 20, including nine children, in Zelenskyy's hometown, the central city of Kryvyi Rih, and another 35 in the northeastern city of Sumy.

Anton Shtuka for NPR / A man looks through a shattered window at the aftermath of the explosion in the courtyard of his home after a nighttime combined attack on Kyiv and their city district by the Russian military.

Kate Bartlett reported from Pretoria, South Africa.

