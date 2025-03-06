House votes to censure Texas Democrat Al Green for protest during Trump address

The House of Representatives voted 224-198 to censure Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, over his protest on the House floor on Tuesday during President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress.

Al Green becomes the 28th lawmaker to ever be censured, one of the most serious ways that Congress can reprimand a lawmaker.

The Texas Democrat began shouting at the president during his speech, saying Trump did not have a mandate from the American people. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., warned Green to desist and called for the House to come to order.

Green continued and was ultimately escorted out.

Ten Democrats joined all their Republican colleagues to censure Green. Green presented himself in the well of the chamber and was joined by other Democrats, who began singing, 'we shall overcome.'

Elena Moore contributed to this report

Copyright 2025 NPR