Trump's health secretary pick, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., faces confirmation hearing

Who: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Nominated for: Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services

You might know him from: A scion of the famous Democratic political dynasty, his uncle was President John F. Kennedy and his father was Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy. He ran for president in 2024, throwing his support President Trump's way after withdrawing from the race. For decades, he's been one of the most prominent anti-vaccine activists in the country.

He has pushed the disproven link between vaccines and autism and other baseless claims, including that Wi-Fi causes cancer and that AIDS is not caused by HIV.



During his campaign for president last year, he said he opposed state laws that ban abortion.

He says he wants to shake up the health agency with a focus on lifestyle-related diseases and industry influence on things like crop subsidies and ultra-processed food.

What does this role do? The secretary leads HHS and all its health agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It has one of the largest budgets in the federal government — $1.7 trillion annually.

Watch RFK Jr.'s first confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee, set for 10 a.m. ET Wednesday:

