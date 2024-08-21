Former First Lady Michelle Obama's suit sets the internet on fire

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Former first lady Michelle Obama's speech during night two of the DNC energized the crowd and with remarks from her husband, former President Barack Obama, the two emphasized the importance, they said, of preventing former President Donald Trump from reelection.

It was a critical message at this juncture for the Harris campaign. And to those watching at home, what the former first lady was wearing suited the moment.

Obama wore a navy sleeveless jacket with crisscross, reconstructed lapels in front that she paired with matching trousers. The more than $2,500 fit came from luxury fashion brand Monse's resort 2025 collection and it's left the internet in shambles.

The New York Times wrote of her fashion choice: "It was both understated and edgy, kind of armorial. This was going to be a fight, her tunic and her speech suggested, and everyone should gear themselves up to get out the vote."

In an Instagram post accompanying a photo of the former first lady walking on stage the DNC, Monse wrote that she, "embodies the MONSE woman in every way, exuding the strength and confidence that are at the core of our brand. We are honored to dress such an inspiring leader."

