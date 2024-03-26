Photos: Baltimore's Key Bridge collapses; search and rescue efforts continue

Early Tuesday morning, a part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after the Dali, a nearly 1,000-foot-long container ship heading to Sri Lanka, crashed into it.
The collision launched a search-and-rescue operation as it was unclear how many people were in the Patapsco River. Officials say that eight construction workers were repairing potholes on the bridge at the time of the collapse. Two people have been rescued with one of them seriously injured. Authorities are calling it a "developing mass casualty event."
Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.