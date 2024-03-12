Biden has just clinched the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination

Updated March 12, 2024 at 7:43 PM ET

With a win in Georgia's presidential primary Tuesday night, President Biden has enough delegates to formally claim the Democratic nomination for president in the 2024 general election, according to the AP.

While securing the nomination is a formality for an incumbent president, this also staves off any challengers to Biden and allows the campaign to show widespread unity among the Democratic primary electorate.

Biden did not face major opposition; a push to vote "uncommitted" or to submit a blank ballot, or take similar action, garnered support in several states including battlegrounds like Michigan and North Carolina. It does not present a challenge to Biden's nomination but it does show a not-insignificant number of voters have major concerns about a second Biden term.

In Biden's response to securing the nomination he took a swipe at his likely challenger, former President Donald Trump.

"Despite the challenges we faced when I took office, we're in the middle of a comeback: wages are rising faster than inflation, jobs are coming back, consumer confidence has soared," Biden said. "Amid this progress, we face a sobering reality: Freedom and democracy are at risk here at home in a way they have not been since the Civil War. Donald Trump is running a campaign of resentment, revenge, and retribution that threatens the very idea of America."

Tuesday is also the earliest Trump can earn enough delegates to clinch the Republican nomination – though it's possible he might have to wait another week.

Voting also concludes Tuesday in Mississippi and Washingtonstate. HawaiiRepublicans have a caucus and Democrats abroad and on the Northern Mariana Islands have contests as well. Both Biden and Trump won their respective party's primaries in Georgia and Mississippi.

Heading into Tuesday, Biden had an estimated 1,866 delegates out of the 1,968 needed to clinch the Democratic nomination. There are 254 delegates at stake in the March 12 Democratic contests, and Biden won all six of the delegates from the Northern Mariana Islands Tuesday morning.

Trump has an estimated 1,132 delegates, with 1,215 needed to secure the nomination, or 83 of the 161 up for grabs in the March 12 Republican contests.

So when will Trump officially clinch the nomination?

Tuesday's presidential contests span six time zones and both parties allocate delegates allocated both statewide and by congressional district-level votes, so it may take a little while to have enough votes counted for news outlets to project winners to put Biden and Trump over the top.

Georgia's polls closed at 7 p.m. ET, Mississippi's closed at 8 p.m. ET, with Washington at 11 p.m. ET and the Hawaii GOP caucus concluding at 2 a.m. ET. Wednesday.

For the Republican contest, the share of non-Trump votes and the speed at which they are reported could push his securing the nomination into Wednesday – or next week. He needs 126 of the 161 delegates awarded Tuesday to cross the majority threshold. Mississippi has 40 delegates, Washington has 43 and Hawaii awards 19 delegates to the GOP convention.

There are 59 Republican delegates at stake in Georgia, a state where he faces criminal charges for a failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election and other obstacles to winning in November.

Georgia allocates 42 of its delegates to the winner of each of its 14 congressional districts, three Republican National Committee delegates to the statewide winner and the rest proportionally to candidates who earn more than 20% of the vote.

Despite dropping out of the race last week, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is still on ballots and could pick up Georgia delegates both statewide and in some suburban Atlanta congressional districts, meaning Trump would not officially win the nomination until the results of the Washington primary are released late Tuesday or Hawaii caucus are reported Wednesday morning.

It's also possible Haley could win enough delegates Tuesday across all the contests to deny Trump an official victory until next week's elections.

