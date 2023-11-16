Suspect arrested in death of Jewish protestor in Southern California

Law enforcement in Southern California have arrested a suspect in the death of a Jewish man killed during dueling Pro-Israel and Pro-Palestinian rallies earlier this month.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested and is booking 50-year-old Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji for involuntary manslaughter. Bail is being set at $1-million.

At a press conference following the incident earlier this month, law enforcement said they had not ruled out a possible hate crime. They've not since provided any further information on the nature of the investigation.

Alnaji is suspected of causing the death of Paul Kessler, a 69-year-old Jewish man attending a Pro-Israel rally on the afternoon of Nov. 5.

Earlier comments from the Sheriff's Office indicate Kessler was attending a Pro-Israel rally at the same location as a suspect they had yet to identify was attending a Pro-Palestinian rally. Some sort of altercation took place between the two, they said.

The county medical examiner determined Kessler died of blunt force head trauma consistent with a fall and has ruled the death a homicide.

Authorities say they're still investigating the death. They said at a press conference last week that witnesses have given conflicting accounts of the altercation. They continue to seek any video of the incident those attending either rally may have.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles issued a statement in response to the arrest saying the law enforcement action "shows that violence toward our Jewish community will not be tolerated."

After the incident, the Greater L.A. Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations issued a statement saying it stands with the Jewish community in rejecting any and all violence.

Tensions at Pro-Israel and Pro-Palestinian rallies have been high around the country, especially when they've taken place near each other. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says the Nov. 5 incident is the only one in the county at which violence has occurred.

