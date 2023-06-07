Photos: Extreme Canadian wildfire smoke shrouds parts of U.S.

The National Weather Service has issued several air quality alerts today. Smoke from wildfire in Canada, including dozens of blazes in Quebec, is flowing south. There are alerts up in the Northeast, along the mid-Atlantic and as far south as North and South Carolina. There are air quality alerts in parts of Ohio, too.

For the past several weeks, smoke from the wildfires have been pushing into the U.S. Here are some scenes from around the U.S and Canada.

Steve Russell / Toronto Star via Getty Images / Toronto Star via Getty Images Smoke from forest fires in Northern Ontario and in Quebec contribute to pink hazy sunset in the city from the Cherry Beach over Toronto on June 6, 2023.

Sarah Stier / Getty Images / Getty Images General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Win McNamee / Getty Images / Getty Images Hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires blanket the monuments and skyline of Washington, D.C. on June 7, 2023 as seen from Arlington, Virginia. The Washington DC area is under a Code Orange air quality alert indicating unhealthy air for some members of the general public.

Win McNamee / Getty Images / Getty Images Hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires blanket the monuments and skyline of Washington, D.C. on June 7, 2023 as seen from Arlington, Virginia.

James MacDonald / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images A helicopter waterbomber flies above the Cameron Bluffs wildfire near Port Alberni, British Columbia, Canada, on Monday, June 5, 2023. Canada is on track to see its worst-ever wildfire season in recorded history if the rate of land burned continues at the same pace.

Patrick Sison / AP / AP Buildings in lower Manhattan in New York are partially obscured by smoke from Canadian wildfires on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Daniel Derella / AP / AP A commuter steps into the subway as smoke from wildfires in Canada partially obscure One World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York.

Allen McInnis / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images Smoke from wildfires shroud Montreal on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Communications Nova Scotia / AP / AP In this aerial image, an aircraft, center, flies near a wildfire burning near Barrington Lake in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Communications Nova Scotia / AP / AP In this aerial image, wildfires burn in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

David Zalubowski / AP / AP Jetliners taxi in heavy smoke at Denver International Airport Friday, May 19, 2023, in Denver.

Todd Korol / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images Buildings shrouded in smoke from wildfires in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Megan Albu / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A burnt landscape caused by wildfires is pictured near Entrance, Wild Hay area, Alberta, Canada on May 10, 2023.