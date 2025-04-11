Fresno City College set to appoint new president

FRESNO, Calif. - After a search that lasted more than nine months, Fresno City College is set to welcome Denise Whisenhunt as its new president. The Fresno native has long been a leader in California’s community college system.

Whisenhunt is currently the President of Grossmont College in San Diego, where she has held this position since 2021. Her career spans more than two decades in higher education, including roles at San Diego Mesa College and San Diego City College.

“From her knowledge of Fresno’s unique needs to her calm and authentic presence, she impressed those she met. Like many, I was moved by her genuine desire to return to Fresno and make a lasting impact,” said Chancellor Carole Goldsmith in a press release. “She is not seeking a steppingstone; rather, she is coming home to serve.”

This announcement follows the lengthy selection process that included input from students, faculty, administrators, and community members, and a 14-member advisory committee.

“The feedback we learned through meetings and surveys was both insightful and helpful in identifying the best candidate to lead Fresno City College," said Board President Danielle Parra.

Whisenhunt, who was raised in West Fresno, holds degrees from The Catholic University of America and UC San Diego. She has also completed fellowships at UC Davis Wheelhouse and the Aspen Institute Presidential Fellowship.

“As I reflect on my journey, returning to Fresno is truly a homecoming for me,” the new president shared in the release. “Fresno City College is an exceptional academic institution, and I am both honored and humbled to be able to work amongst student-centered faculty, classified professionals, and administrators as the incoming president.”

If Whisenhunt’s appointment is approved by State Center Community College District Trustees in May, her presidency would begin in July.

This story was produced by Samantha Rangel as part of an internship program through Fresno State’s Media, Communications and Journalism department.