'So much raw emotion’: KVPR’s Rachel Livinal on following Merced arts students pursuing their dreams

KVPR | By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Rachel LivinalJonathan Linden
Published August 30, 2024 at 2:54 PM PDT
High school students from Merced hug at the end of an influential performing arts-related field trip to Los Angeles.

For many kids growing up in the Central Valley, going to Los Angeles and pursuing a career in arts – like theater or the movie industry - seems so close, but can remain so far at the same time.

In a recent three-part series, KVPR reporter Rachel Livinal chronicled the stories of two high school arts students in Merced and the teacher encouraging them to dream big.

She joined me in the studio and started with what inspired her to do the series.

You can listen to the interview in the player on this page.
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as a local host at KVPR.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Rachel Livinal
Rachel Livinal reports on higher education for KVPR through a partnership with the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative.
See stories by Rachel Livinal
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden
