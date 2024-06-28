Fresno anchor Stefani Booroojian bids TV farewell
A familiar face is leaving local TV. Stefani Booroojian is retiring after 42 years at KSEE 24.
A Fresno native, Booroojian was first hired as a reporter-trainee in 1982.
"I just wanted to do anything I could in the newsroom," Booroojian told KVPR. "I had no expectations of working on the air and definitely not being a news anchor."
Booroojian would become a familiar face to audiences across the San Joaquin Valley, often underscoring stories in the Armenian community. Her reputation as a serious journalist with a focus on storytelling has earned her respect in the industry and trust from viewers.
Booroojian’s will deliver her final newscast at 5 o'clock on Friday, June 27.
