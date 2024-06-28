© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Fresno anchor Stefani Booroojian bids TV farewell

KVPR | By Elizabeth Arakelian
Published June 28, 2024 at 12:15 PM PDT
News anchor Stefani Booroojian sits at the news desk at KSEE24, the NBC station in Fresno, California.
Courtesy of Stefani Booroojian
Anchor Stefani Booroojian, pictured, was hired as a reporter-trainee at KSEE24 in 1982. She spent 42 years at the station.

A familiar face is leaving local TV. Stefani Booroojian is retiring after 42 years at KSEE 24.

A Fresno native, Booroojian was first hired as a reporter-trainee in 1982.

"I just wanted to do anything I could in the newsroom," Booroojian told KVPR. "I had no expectations of working on the air and definitely not being a news anchor."

Booroojian would become a familiar face to audiences across the San Joaquin Valley, often underscoring stories in the Armenian community. Her reputation as a serious journalist with a focus on storytelling has earned her respect in the industry and trust from viewers.

Booroojian’s will deliver her final newscast at 5 o'clock on Friday, June 27.

Hear Booroojian reflect on her career in conversation with KVPR Host Elizabeth Arakelian by clicking the player on this page.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as a local host at KVPR.
