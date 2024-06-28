Fresno anchor Stefani Booroojian bids TV farewell

A familiar face is leaving local TV. Stefani Booroojian is retiring after 42 years at KSEE 24.

A Fresno native, Booroojian was first hired as a reporter-trainee in 1982.

"I just wanted to do anything I could in the newsroom," Booroojian told KVPR. "I had no expectations of working on the air and definitely not being a news anchor."

Booroojian would become a familiar face to audiences across the San Joaquin Valley, often underscoring stories in the Armenian community. Her reputation as a serious journalist with a focus on storytelling has earned her respect in the industry and trust from viewers.

Booroojian’s will deliver her final newscast at 5 o'clock on Friday, June 27.

Hear Booroojian reflect on her career in conversation with KVPR Host Elizabeth Arakelian


