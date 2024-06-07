Oil seeps into water lines in Bakersfield neighborhood, water is being tested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Water tests were being conducted after oil seeped into water lines in a Bakersfield neighborhood this week.

Since Tuesday, oil was discovered coming out of water hydrants, leading crews to cut off water access to an area near Truxton Avenue and Highway 58, just west of downtown Bakersfield. Water customers in the affected area were under an order not to use or drink the water.

California Water Service Co., which manages water service in that area, says the source of the oil appears to be a nearby crude oil storage facility. The water agency said in a news release Thursday the facility improperly connected its equipment to a hose bib, causing oil to backflow into the water lines.

“This was not an authorized nor permitted connection,” the statement read.

The Bakersfield Californian reported the oil producer being blamed for the oil seepage, identified as Griffin Resources LLC, has a history of regulatory problems. The company has been accused by the state of allowing methane leaks in the area, and regulators have found the company improperly disposed of waste and maintained inadequate containment measures, the Californian reported.

An official with the company told the newspaper the incident was not done on purpose.

Customers began reporting issues with their water line on Monday, when air was found coming out of a customer’s water line. After a second report of air in the water line, crews returned to the area and then began seeing oil in the water.

Water crews reportedly isolated the affected area from other parts of the water system, Cal Water said. The agency received an approval by the state’s division of drinking water and delivered bottled water to customers, as well as fliers with information about the incident and how to stay safe.

Water quality testing was being conducted as of Friday, and Cal Water expected to release results thereafter.

The main affected customers are located along Office Park Drive, Commercial Way, Commerce Drive, and Truxton Avenue. Cal Water said customers can file claims with the city, and update their contact information with the agency to receive up-to-date service information.