Heat, long lines, delays hit Fresno’s participation in Mexico’s biggest election ever

FRESNO, Calif. – Mexican citizens in the San Joaquin Valley showed up in large numbers to vote in Sunday’s historic presidential election, but the local voting process was marked by chaos and frustration.

Hundreds of people wrapped around the Mexican consulate offices under scorching heat. But long lines were just part of the problem. They faced delays to get into the consulate office to use one of at least five voting computers.

Several voters weren’t registered to begin with. Election officials said helping elderly people use computers also took time. There were also complaints that not enough ballots were printed.

In-person voting for Mexico’s election from abroad was contained to just consulate offices, which can be far for many people who don’t live in the city where it is located.

Through all of this, residents helped each other by passing ice cold waters along sidewalks. Hot dogs were also on sale for those who got hungry.

But as each hour passed, it became apparent for many in line they were not going to be able to cast a vote.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado / KVPR A security guard blocks entrance into the Mexican consulate office in Fresno, California, during the presidential election on Sunday, June 2, 2024. Voters in Fresno were among thousands who voted from abroad in Mexico's biggest election, which saw a woman become president for the first time in history.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado / KVPR Food vendors set up outside the Mexican consulate office as a long line of people waited to cast a vote in Mexico's presidential election. Voters in Fresno were among thousands who voted from abroad in Mexico's biggest election, which saw a woman become president for the first time in history.

Mexican election officials and consulate staff shut down computers and began packing up election materials by 6 p.m. Consulate offices were reportedly providing just 1,500 ballots for in-person voting. It’s unclear whether all ballots were used by the time voting came to an end.

Voters – some who came from as far as Wasco and Madera – who had been in line began to disperse and the line shortened to just the entrance.

That’s where many people – frustrated they couldn't cast a vote – chanted calls of election fraud and shouted clear support for Claudia Sheinbaum, who would go on to win the presidential election by nearly 60%. She is the first woman to lead the country in 200 years.

Security guards remained at the consulate entrance to prevent voters from getting inside without authorization. Elderly people were given a separate line, but eventually only a trickle of people were allowed in to cast a vote before it came to an end.

The consulate’s main lobby was promptly cleared as dozens who had not gotten the chance to vote looked on from the outside. Voters had the opportunity to vote online and by mail. Some voters reported the online process was unreliable at times.

Similar election chaos hit major cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas. This was Mexico's biggest election ever, with voters choosing officials to fill more than 20,000 local, state and federal positions.