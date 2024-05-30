Calls grow for Kern County lawmaker to resign amid child sex abuse investigation

Click here to find the latest headlines from KVPR.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Calls have grown for Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner to resign since claims of alleged sexual abuse of a child were made against him.

Scrivner has been absent from country supervisor meetings. The California Attorney General’s office has taken over the investigation into alleged child sexual abuse. Scrivner’s attorney, meanwhile, has denied the allegations.

However, several constituents like Armando Garcia have told county supervisors they want Scrivner out.

"We demand that Zack Scrivner resign from his post immediately," Garcia said at a board meeting earlier this month. "He has tainted the integrity of this board and should have any power and influence that he has stripped away from him."

Board of Supervisors Chairman David Couch told residents the board had no updates to share about Scrivner’s status or whereabouts.

"One of the speakers thinks it’s outrageous that I and other members of the board don’t have special information," he said. "I can assure the public we don’t."

Without official charges filed, options for ousting Scrivner from office — including a potential recall — have been floated.

Though, the process would likely be complex and lengthy, according to county attorneys.