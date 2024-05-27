© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Basque Americans eat, dance and celebrate culture at annual Bakersfield festival

KVPR | By Joshua Yeager
Published May 27, 2024 at 9:40 PM PDT
Basque-American youth perform a traditional dance at the 50th Basque Festival in Bakersfield on Sunday.
Joshua Yeager
/
KVPR
Basque-American youth perform a traditional dance at the 50th Basque Festival in Bakersfield on Sunday.

For Basque Americans in the Valley, a mission to pass on tradition, heritage remains strong

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Klika, a percussive march dating back to the Napoleonic wars, drew a big crowd during Memorial Day weekend at the 50th Basque Festival in Bakersfield.

For 27-year-old Christian Curutchague, performing in the band is one way he connects to his Basque roots locally. He and dozens of other marchers wear sashes, berets and espadrilles decorated with vibrant red and green – the colors of the Ikurrina, or Basque flag..

“I’ve been playing the drums since I can remember. My dad played them, my grandpa and his father; it’s a multigenerational thing. I love it,” he said. “I want to keep the tradition alive.”

The Klika, a traditional Basque marching band, performs at the 50th Basque Festival in Bakersfield.
Joshua Yeager
/
KVPR
The Klika, a traditional Basque marching band, performs at the 50th Basque Festival in Bakersfield.

The San Joaquin Valley is home to one of the nation’s largest Basque communities. Sheep-herders native to the Pyrenees mountains between Spain and France flocked to the Sierra Nevada in the nineteenth and early-twentieth centuries, and many eventually settled Kern County.

Their rich heritage was on full display as more than 2,500 people from across the country and world attended the local festival.

“My father was a sheep-herder; he emigrated here at the age of 18 years old. This was the land of opportunity for them,” said Luis Iturriria, president of the Kern County Basque Club, which organized the event.

Grilled lamb and chilled red wine joined the music as hallmarks of the traditional festival.

Fewer families are emigrating from the Basque country in recent decades, shrinking the local population. Still, the Basque Festival and other cultural events are ways to preserve the culture, and pass it on to future generations, Iturriria said.

“Now, it’s up to us, those of us that are first-generation, second- or third-generation. We have to maintain the culture here in America alive,” he said.

That may sound like a tall order, but for descendants of this small community, it’s a lot of fun.

Lauren Batey looked on as her six-year-old daughter, Adeline, performed a traditional Basque dance to a crowd of hundreds.

“I danced when I was her age,” Batey said. “I want to pass it along to my kids, and I want them to pass it along to their kids, and feel a sense of community.”

More than 2,500 people attended the 50th Basque Festival in Bakersfield over the Memorial Day Weekend.
Joshua Yeager
/
KVPR
More than 2,500 people attended the 50th Basque Festival in Bakersfield over the Memorial Day Weekend.
Basque-American youth prepare for a traditional dance at the 50th Basque Festival in Bakersfield, which is home to one of the nation's largest Basque communities.
Joshua Yeager
/
KVPR
Basque-American youth perform traditional dances at the 50th Basque Festival in Bakersfield, which is home to one of the nation's largest Basque communities.
Local News Top StoriesBakersfield
Joshua Yeager
Joshua Yeager is a Report For America corps reporter covering Kern County for KVPR.
See stories by Joshua Yeager