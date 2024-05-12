How much do you pay for power? We want to hear from you. 

Californians pay some of the highest rates for power in the nation. Rate increases from California utility companies are pushing those costs even higher this year. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) increased its bills by about 13% in January. The company also added a monthly charge of around $5 that took effect in April. PG&E has said rate increases are necessary to upgrade its infrastructure and ensure it’s safe and reliable.

At the same time, rising costs of living in the state have pushed many Californians to move from temperate, coastal regions to areas that experience more extreme temperatures. This means bills may be highest where residents are least able to afford them.

In collaboration with North State Public Radio, we’re investigating the impact of high utility costs and evaluating proposed legislative solutions on how to pay for infrastructure upgrades without overburdening residents. But we need your help for this reporting.

Please fill out the survey below to tell us how much you pay for power and if you’ve had to make sacrifices to afford your bill.

This reporting is supported by the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism.

