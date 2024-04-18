© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Interview: Blake Zante's takes the lead at nonpartisan Maddy Institute

KVPR | By Elizabeth Arakelian
Published April 18, 2024 at 1:29 PM PDT
A man sits in front of a microphone for an interview with headphones on
Elizabeth Arakelian
Blake Zante at KVPR studios

For 25 years the Maddy Institute has existed to further civic engagement in the San Joaquin Valley.

The Institute is perhaps best known for its weekly public affairs program, The Maddy Report, which airs on ABC30 and KMJ. On the show, elected officials and policy analysts from both sides of the aisle convene to discuss key issues.

This year the Institute has a new leader at the helm. Blake Zante assumed the role of executive director in January and he’ll also be the new host of the Maddy Report.

In this interview, Zante discuss his goals for the Institute with KVPR Host Elizabeth Arakelian.

Local News
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as a local host at KVPR.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Related Content