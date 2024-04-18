Interview: Blake Zante's takes the lead at nonpartisan Maddy Institute

For 25 years the Maddy Institute has existed to further civic engagement in the San Joaquin Valley.

The Institute is perhaps best known for its weekly public affairs program, The Maddy Report, which airs on ABC30 and KMJ. On the show, elected officials and policy analysts from both sides of the aisle convene to discuss key issues.

This year the Institute has a new leader at the helm. Blake Zante assumed the role of executive director in January and he’ll also be the new host of the Maddy Report.

In this interview, Zante discuss his goals for the Institute with KVPR Host Elizabeth Arakelian.