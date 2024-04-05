California’s third-largest school district draws back search for superintendent in tense moment

FRESNO, Calif. – The search for a superintendent to lead the state’s third-largest school district was drawn back this week during a tense moment at the Fresno Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting.

The board on Wednesday voted 5-2 to look outside of the district for a new leader – changing course from looking at internal candidates.

Trustee Claudia Carazes said the decision was needed in order “to make it cleaner for us and more transparent.” She said the search would take a giant step back and the board would start fresh.



Search for superintendent started in January

Current Superintendent Bob Nelson is leaving the district in July for a tenured position at Fresno State.

Since January, the board has worked with an independent firm to gather community feedback on what qualities are needed in a new district leader.

One of the main priorities the firm identified was the candidate needed to have “ties to the Valley.” However, residents say the sentiment was misinterpreted, and became upset when the board limited the scope of applicants to those only within the district.

Esther Quintanilla / KVPR More than 100 teachers, parents, students and activists packed the room during a special meeting held by the Fresno Unified School District Board of Trustees.

“The board has heard the community and values the input it has received,” board president Susan Wittrup said. “The board will use this input to reevaluate the path forward in the search for the district's next superintendent.”

Backlash to the board’s initial process sparked a number of statements on social media from trustees, who agreed that a new process needed to take place.

Others expressed frustration that the process to replace the top job in the district wasn’t smoother.

“The most significant work of the board, and the only employee it ever hires, is the superintendent,” Sandra Celedon, a parent who is also executive director of nonprofit Building Healthy Communities, told the trustees. “I am very disappointed in how royally you fumbled that process from the gate.”



‘They’re the best candidate because they’re the best candidate’

A majority of teachers, parents, students and advocates who packed the boardroom appeared to celebrate the board’s decision, but others were disappointed.

Speaking before the trustees, Edison High senior Kimberly Vang said the decision to change course was “unfair” because internal candidates who were being considered came from minority backgrounds.

“My question for you all is, is this really about broadening the potential of the best candidate to represent the present school district?” said Vang, who is Hmong. “Or is this about how you don't want a person of color representing your school district?”

Many in the Hmong community shared similar sentiments with the board, and rallied in support of Deputy Superintendent Misty Her. Her is Hmong, and news reports said she was a top contender for the position.

Esther Quintanilla / KVPR A group of Hmong students from Edison High School took to the podium and called on the board to be fair to local candidates.

Other community members said that while the board made “the right choice, [the decision] comes with a bit of frustration.”

“Saying that you want community, educator input, and then ignoring it and only taking steps in the right direction when you're forced to do so publicly…you’re losing the trust of your community,” said Manuel Bonilla, the president of the Fresno Teachers Association.

Ultimately, the community agreed in their call for more transparency from the board on its process – especially when considering candidates with diverse backgrounds.

“Whomever the best viable candidate is, no matter their race or ethnicity, they should be able to stand up against a nationwide search,” said Marissa Rodriguez, a teacher at Roosevelt High. “[It] doesn't matter if they're internal or external – they're the best candidate because they're the best candidate.”

